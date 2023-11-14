Europe Robo-advisory Market Evolution, Growth Forecasting and Trends until 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth, share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Robo-advisory Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND225

The robo-advisory market of Europe is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. The European robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.67% and will be worth of USD 14.69 Bn by 2023.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the 2nd most significant market share in the global robo-advisory market in 2017, generating 20% of the worldwide revenue. One of the reasons is the increase in the number of European start-ups and incumbents.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) and Germany majorly drive the robo-advisory market of Europe. Germany is the largest contributor to this market regarding revenue, which can be attributed to the fact that Germany has the highest number of individuals willing to take up online automated financial advice in Europe. So, it is expected to drive the demand of various robo-advisors in this region.

By type, the European robo-advisory market is classified into hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors. Countries in EU5 like UK and Germany dominate the hybrid robo-advisors market in Europe.

By types of client assets, the mass affluent segment held the largest market share regarding revenue generation in 2017, generating 38.4% revenue. However, owing to high market penetration, the market is expected to experience a promising growth rate in the coming years.

Key growth factors

The increasing maturity of digital advice technology with low financial assistance fee is driving the market for European robo-advisors.

Rapid change in the financial service sector with evolving requirements of clients is also a significant factor in the growth of the European robo-advisory market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND225

Threats and key players

Lack of personalized support or direct contact with the client is predicted to restrain the demand for robo-advisors to some extent.

The key players in this market are Nutmeg, Scalable Capital, Wealthify, Whitebox, and The Vanguard Group.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @–https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND225

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2032.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Request Full Report–https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND225

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/