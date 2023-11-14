Robo-advisory Market Dominance Projected to Increase in Future 2023-2032

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth, share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The global robo-advisory market is expected to continue growing, with a compound annual growth rate of 53.54% from 2018 to 2023, leading to a projected revenue of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

Robo-advisory is a growing segment of the financial planning services industry, driven by algorithms and digital platforms with no human intervention.

The market is divided into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors, with the latter being the most promising segment due to affordability, accessibility, and transparency. The market is expected to see demand from various client asset segments, with mass affluent individuals being the largest market share holder.

Major players in the market include Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, and FutureAdvisor.

The report covers regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key growth factors for the robo-advisory market include affordability, accessibility, and advanced technology. However, concerns regarding definition and suitability of financial advice and conflicts of interest for clients, along with consumer disengagement and transparency of algorithms, may limit market growth.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2032.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

