KMT, TPP leaders to meet in Taipei for further cooperation talks Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leaders of the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) said they will meet for cooperation talks on Wednesday (Nov. 15) and announce the results of the meeting shortly after.

TPP chair and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will meet with KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) and the party’s presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) at the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Former President Ma Ying-Jeou (馬英九) will also attend, per CNA.

With the Central Election Commission’s Nov. 20 deadline for registering a presidential ticket fast approaching, the meeting will be one of the last remaining chances for the parties to reach a cooperation agreement. Discussions between the parties have become stuck on what method might be used to decide the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Recent polling numbers aggregated by Taiwan News show the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at about 32.5%, the KMT’s Hou at just under 24%, and the TPP’s Ko at 22%. Independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) received about 7.5% support, and the number of undecideds was over 12.5%.