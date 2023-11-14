Cold air mass to bring temperatures down to 10 C in north Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The current wave of northeasterly winds will ease on Wednesday (Nov. 15), but a new cold front is expected to arrive on Thursday (Nov. 16) that could bring weekend temperatures to as low as 10 degrees Celsius.

Central Weather Administration (CWA) meteorologist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) on Tuesday (Nov. 14) said the northeasterly winds currently impacting Taiwan will weaken on Wednesday, reported UDN. However, Wu said that a new front will arrive on Thursday that will reach the intensity level of a continental cold air mass leading to lows of 13 C and even lower in open areas of northern and northeastern Taiwan from Friday to Saturday (Nov. 17-18) morning.

The lowest temperature recorded in Taiwan on Tuesday was 15.2 C in New Taipei City's Ruifang District. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that the latest European model showed that under the influence of the northeasterly winds on Tuesday, there will be occasional localized showers in Taoyuan City and areas north and eastern Taiwan, and temperatures in northern Taiwan will be on the cooler side.

Central and southern parts of the country will see partly cloudy to sunny skies on Tuesday.

The temperature that day will range between 16 and 22 C in northern Taiwan, 17 to 27 C in the center of the country, 17 to 31 C in the south, and 16 to 29 C in the east.

Wu predicted that the northeasterly winds will weaken on Wednesday, and during the first half of the day on Thursday, temperatures will rise slightly. Localized, brief showers will still be likely in the eastern half of the country.

Around noon on Thursday, the new front will arrive, causing brief rain in central Taiwan and areas to the north and east. As dry and cold air behind the front moves southward, the rainfall will gradually subside and temperatures will drop sharply.

Wu forecasted that from Friday to Monday (Nov. 20), a high-pressure system will dominate Taiwan, bringing clear skies across regions. Friday morning will be cold, with temperatures comfortable under the sunshine during the day.

However, as night falls, radiative cooling will increase, leading to a rapid drop in temperatures. From Friday night to Saturday morning, temperatures will likely meet the definition of a continental cold air mass, which is a temperature of 14 C or less at the Taipei weather station, Wu said.

Wu predicted that low temperatures in some coastal areas and flat areas during this period would drop to about 10 C.

The mercury is expected to rise slightly during the day on Saturday (Nov. 18) and conditions will be comfortable in the sunshine. However, it will still be very cold from that evening to Sunday morning (Nov. 19).

As for Sunday morning, Wu forecasted that the lowest temperature in flat areas could dip to 11 C. The meteorologist predicted that from Sunday to Monday (Nov. 20), the continental cold air mass will gradually "change" and temperatures will rise day by day.

During the day on Sunday and Monday, Wu said conditions will be comfortable in northern Taiwan and slightly hot in the south, with temperatures cooler in the mornings and evenings.