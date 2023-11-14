Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Car collides with truck carrying food waste in northern Taiwan

4 people were injured in Keelung accident

  119
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/14 12:08
A big mess as car collides with truck carrying food waste. (CNA photo)

A big mess as car collides with truck carrying food waste. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 28-year-old woman surnamed Li (李) was driving downhill on Dongguang Road in Keelung City when her brakes were suspected of failing, leading to a collision with a truck carrying food waste at 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 13).

The truck was carrying more than a dozen barrels of food waste, some of which spilled onto her vehicle. Four people were injured in the accident and were sent to Keelung Hospital for treatment, per CNA.

Li’s vehicle was also carrying two passengers, a 67-year-old and a 70-year-old. She was driving toward Dongxin Road when, on a curved section of the road, she was unable to stop and crashed into the food waste truck driven by a 54-year-old man surnamed Chien (錢).

The 67-year-old passenger surnamed Jin (金) was seriously injured. After a preliminary diagnosis, she showed signs of a cerebral hemorrhage, though she was able to retain consciousness.

The driver of the truck had a laceration on his head, and the other two patients had minor injuries. A breathalyzer was administered to both drivers, registering negative for alcohol.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the police.
car accident
Keelung Hospital
brake failure
Keelung City
Dongguang Road

RELATED ARTICLES

Highway police cruiser bursts into flames on Taiwan Highway 1
Highway police cruiser bursts into flames on Taiwan Highway 1
2023/10/29 17:36
Video shows truck start 17-vehicle pileup in northeast Taiwan tunnel
Video shows truck start 17-vehicle pileup in northeast Taiwan tunnel
2023/10/24 18:11
7 injured in hornet attack in northern Taiwan
7 injured in hornet attack in northern Taiwan
2023/10/22 16:29
Fatal hit-and-run suspect found dead from apparent suicide in northeast Taiwan
Fatal hit-and-run suspect found dead from apparent suicide in northeast Taiwan
2023/09/27 11:53
2 tourism duck boats to arrive in northern Taiwan
2 tourism duck boats to arrive in northern Taiwan
2023/09/27 10:01