Car collides with truck carrying food waste in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 28-year-old woman surnamed Li (李) was driving downhill on Dongguang Road in Keelung City when her brakes were suspected of failing, leading to a collision with a truck carrying food waste at 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 13).

The truck was carrying more than a dozen barrels of food waste, some of which spilled onto her vehicle. Four people were injured in the accident and were sent to Keelung Hospital for treatment, per CNA.

Li’s vehicle was also carrying two passengers, a 67-year-old and a 70-year-old. She was driving toward Dongxin Road when, on a curved section of the road, she was unable to stop and crashed into the food waste truck driven by a 54-year-old man surnamed Chien (錢).

The 67-year-old passenger surnamed Jin (金) was seriously injured. After a preliminary diagnosis, she showed signs of a cerebral hemorrhage, though she was able to retain consciousness.

The driver of the truck had a laceration on his head, and the other two patients had minor injuries. A breathalyzer was administered to both drivers, registering negative for alcohol.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the police.