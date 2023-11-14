Rod Stewart to perform in Taiwan on March 9 for farewell tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British rock icon Rod Stewart will perform in Kaohsiung City as part of his farewell tour in March.

For one night only, the singer and songwriter will perform at the Kaohsiung Arena on March 9 as part of his "Live in Concert, One Last Time" Asia tour, according to Live Nation. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets went on sale on Nov 10.

The 78-year-old rocker has been in the music industry for over 60 years and still attracts fans across generations with his distinctive raspy singing voice. He has been an iconic figure in the rock scene since the 1960s and was knighted Sir Roderick David Stewart in 2016.

Stewart's works have accumulated 10 number-one albums on the U.K. charts. His style encompasses various genres, including pop, folk, disco, and blues music.

Through Live Nation, the organizer of the Taiwan show, Stewart said it has been 15 years since his last Asian tour and he lamented that the wait has been too long. He said that he is eager to perform his classic songs and present a spectacular show.

He has produced numerous hits, including "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?," "Maggie May," "Have I Told You Lately," and "Forever Young." Stewart has also received the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 1993, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2005, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005.

When he takes the stage in March next year, it will have been 29 years since Stewart last performed in Taiwan at the Taipei Municipal Stadium in 1995. Stewart will kick off his Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur on March 4, followed by Bangkok on March 6, Kaohsiung on March 9, Hong Kong on March 11, Manila on March 13, Singapore on March 16-17, and Tokyo on March 20.

Tickets for the Kaohsiung concert can be purchased at tixcraft.



(Live Nation image)