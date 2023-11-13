Kerry Logistics Network Secures Top Honour from The Asset ESG Corporate Awards for the Third Year Running

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 November 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has secured the Jade Award, the top honour, for the third consecutive year at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards (the 'Awards') 2023. It was also named the Best Sustainability Team for the second time in a row. The recognitions reflect KLN's unwavering commitment to sustainability, as well as its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).



Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are once again grateful to The Asset for the recognitions. We truly believe ESG and sustainable logistics solutions are crucial to our business future. As a corporation, not only did we enhance ESG transparency by following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, we are also the first logistics company in Hong Kong to deploy electric trucks in our operation. We hope the initiatives would make our operations and supply chain more resilient, so that we can better cater to our customers, as well as create greater value for the communities we serve. Looking ahead, we will continue to do good while doing well, and will strive to serve as an example in the logistics sector."



KLN has laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth over the years and is committed to improving its ESG and sustainability performance. It is currently undergoing a feasibility study to strengthen its governance practices, so that its sustainability-related disclosures can be closely-aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board standards. It also drives various collaborations with its partners, launching social programmes and events with the aim of creating positive social impact.



As the longest running ESG awards in Asia, The Asset ESG Corporate Awards have been organised annually since 2000 by regional financial magazine The Asset. It serves to honour listed companies with outstanding corporate sustainability performance.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork



About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About The Asset ESG Corporate Awards

The Asset ESG Corporate Awards offer a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies regarding corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.

