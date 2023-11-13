2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival to be held in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City is planning to host the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival, with lantern viewing spots in Anping District and around the Tainan High-Speed Railway Station.

The Taiwan Lantern Festival will be part of Tainan’s 400th anniversary celebration. Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said traffic and crowd control are primary concerns, as single-day attendance at the festival could reach 400,000 people, per UDN.

Tainan officials said the viewing area around the high-speed railway station will cover 28 hectares and include three major lantern viewing locations. The other location, based in Anping, will cover 22 hectares, including Lin Mo Niang Park (林默娘公園), Anping Pier, and the 1661 Taiwan Warship Museum.

Tainan City’s Bureau of Transportation said arrangements have been made for shuttle buses to depart from a nearby high-speed railway station every 5–10 minutes. A 26-hectare parking lot has also been added to the railway station.

As for Anping, visitors are also encouraged to use public transportation, with temporary parking lots created in peripheral areas accessed by shuttle buses. A more detailed transportation plan is being reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communication.