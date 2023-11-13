Murine Tsui Modelling School launches Modelling Training Course & APAC Super Models Contest

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 November 2023 - International supermodel icon Murine Tsui announced that the Murine Tsui Professional Modelling Academy will launch Modelling Training Course, Corporate Training Course & APAC Super Models Contest, so as to fulfil market demand and further enhance the company's influence in the industry.





Modelling Training Course crafted with love and enthusiasm, providing students with enjoyable and practical professional training.



Both adults and children sign up for courses at Murine Tsui Modelling School. International supermodel icon Murine teaches using her industry experience and skills. Students who complete the course will have the opportunity to participate in fashion shows and can also enrol in advanced courses to obtain the Hollywood International Model Certificate and the Korean Professional Model Certificate, which are equal to Level 2 of the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework. In addition to modelling certificates, the Academy also provides Hong Kong unique model instructor courses and certificates to allow students to have more career options. Murine customizes suitable training in accordance to the individual needs of different students. For example, they help children with autism slowly open up, gain confidence around others in a warm and comfortable environment. They also help students with ADHD to improve their concentration. The Academy also holds exchange sessions with different international modelling schools to help students broaden their horizons. The Academy fully supports and creates various opportunities for students to participate in different activities and accumulate growth experience.



Committed to cultivating international talent, cooperating with well-known international brands and organizing supermodel contests and fashion weeks.



Murine Tsui Modelling School, established for many years, is undoubtedly one of the best in Hong Kong. Every year, they organize and participate in many grand modelling contests and fashion shows, such as the World Super Model Contest, Mrs. Globe Contest, Shenzhen Fashion Week, etc. In addition, they have collaborated with many international brands for fashion shows, such as Fendi, Versace, Burberry, etc. Models trained by the Academy have signed endorsement contracts with many brands, including, DIOR, Gucci, Givenchy, etc.



For corporate training, from image to etiquette, helps improve employees' soft skills and helps to develop their potential.



A successful image must be a process of change from the inside out or from the outside in. Through training in various aspects such as visual image, behavioural, and communication etiquette, we help to create a real and lasting professional image. Murine Tsui Modelling School works with companies to assist them in image improvement courses, such as cooperating with AIA for training and hosting a fashion show at the Aberdeen Marina Club. The focus of training is not only to impart knowledge, but to enable students to find ways and take action to change themselves. Image building is crucial to success, establishing a professional image can help one in achieving career and life goals successfully.



Enthusiastically participates in charity activities to give back to the society.



Murine Tsui Modelling School has been enthusiastic about giving back to society for many years, and actively participates in charity activities, such as assisting Yan Oi Tong in organizing the Family Charity Catwalk Show and donating 4,550 masks during the epidemic. In October this year, they sponsored and participated in the 4th Charity Dinner for the Elderly held by the Evangelical Mutual Loving Gospel Lutheran Church, with 90 tables and a total of 1,080 people in attendance. The banquet was mainly about the culture of honouring our elderly. with Murine, organizing a performance with her students for the elderly to enjoy.





Hashtag: #MurineTsuiModellingSchool



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Murine Tsui Modelling School

International supermodel icon Murine Tsui is one of the most famous top models in Hong Kong. In 1989, she won the first runner-up in the World Super Model Contest – Hong Kong Region, organized by TVB. Later, she represented Hong Kong in the final round held in Turkey and won the "Best Catwalk Miss Model of the World" and "Miss Friendship" awards. In additional to her outstanding achievements during her modelling career, Murine was laying a solid foundation for the establishment of Murine Tsui Modelling Agency Limited and Murine Tsui Modelling School. In 1994, she established her own company with the aim of passing on her skills to the next generation. The business is diversified, assisting many large companies, enterprises, institutions, etc. in organizing and hosting large-scale fashion shows, model contests, opening ceremonies, etc. The company is well-recognised and covers wide geographical locations including Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Asia-Pacific region, and the United States, etc.



Not only does it have extensive experience in coordinating and planning events, but it is also committed to cultivating high-quality models. The Academy has more than 30,000 students to date. After graduation, many students have gone on to shine in different fields, such as the fashion, advertising, music, dance, etc. Murine with her 30 years + industry experience, found that the Hong Kong modelling industry had gradually stagnated with not enough new models entering the market. So, she organized model contests to discover new models with potential and provided comprehensive training. She hopes the models can be trained to be all-round artists too, gaining essential confidence and charisma to thrive in today's face paced ultra-competitive society.



Murine will hold a World Super Model Contest in mid-2024, the winner will represent Hong Kong to compete in the United States, striving to showcase the ultra-high professionalism and diversified development of Hong Kong models on the international stage.

