Formosan black bear rehabilitated, released in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Formosan black bear rescued by the Forestry Bureau in July has recuperated enough to be released back into the wild.

The male bear was given the Indigenous name Da qu-ali, meaning “leader” in the Bunun language. It was the second bear rescued by the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Branch, per CNA.

Forestry officials said that Da Qu-ali was injured when he stepped into a trap, requiring four of his toes to be amputated. A WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association team cared for him over the past four months as his weight increased to 101 kilograms.

After evaluation, the bear was confirmed to meet health standards to be released back into the wild. The prayer and naming ceremony invited Indigenous members from three communities, and Da Qu-ali was released into the wild with the noise of gunshots and an air horn.

The Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Branch said it hosted five briefing sessions with Indigenous members to better understand the conditions of Formosan black bears and their movements, which are being tracked by a satellite transmitter. Meetings also discussed the use of electric fences and the participation of Indigenous people in patrols that protect bears and remove harmful hunting equipment.

The forestry office also pledged to strengthen food management and promote appropriate response measures for humans encountering bears. It also invited the public to become more involved in black bear conservation.

Lastly, it appealed to the public to pay more attention to garbage and food waste, which often attract Formosan black bears. It reminded the public to immediately report an encounter with a black bear or one that is in distress.

Forestry District Office, Hualien Branch: 03-8325141.

Forestry Conservation Department 24-hour notification hotline: 0800-000-930.