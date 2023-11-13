National Taiwan University to open semiconductor program to foreign students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) will begin accepting foreign students into a newly created undergraduate semiconductor program in 2024, the university’s president said on Monday (Nov. 13).

NTU President Wen-Chang Chen (陳文章) said that NTU applied to establish the international semiconductor program with the Ministry of Education at a press conference, per CNA. Chen said that between 50 and 60 students will be accepted into the program annually, with enrollment beginning next year.

Chen also said the university plans over the next five years to invite Nobel Prize winners to speak at the university, in addition to a lecture series that will invite business and academic talents from Taiwan and abroad to deliver speeches. The events are part of the school’s planning for its 100th anniversary in 2028, Chen said.

Chen said a journalism department is also in the process of being established. The department is being set up by the Graduate Institute of Journalism, the university’s journalism research center.

Taiwan has increased efforts to attract international students and talent in recent years. In July, it was announced that 10,000 scholarships would be provided to international students, and in September, the education ministry said it seeks to attract 320,000 foreign students by 2030.

Meanwhile, at the launch of an international recruitment office in early November, the National Development Council said it estimates 400,000 foreign workers are needed by 2030 to maintain development momentum.