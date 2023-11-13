US commends Taiwan's democratic process ahead of presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is committed to Taiwan's democratic processes and its free and fair elections, American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger said on Saturday (Nov. 11).

Speaking at a Taiwanese American event in Maryland, Rosenberger said the U.S. is opposed to any foreign actors interfering in Taiwan's presidential election on Jan. 13, 2024, emphasizing Washington’s readiness to collaborate with any leaders elected by the Taiwanese to advance the bilateral partnership, VOA reported. Taiwan is a vibrant and robust democracy and a force for good in the world, she said.

She also said the U.S. supports Taiwan's international participation, pointing out that a Taiwan delegation, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), is participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit in San Francisco next week. She praised the delegation's efforts, acknowledging them as significant contributors to APEC.

In June, Rosenberger visited Taiwan to discuss issues concerning Taiwan-U.S. relations with senior government officials. She also met with three of the presidential candidates: Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party’s (TPP) Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Terry Kuo (郭台銘), who is running as an independent, only submitted petition signatures to qualify as a candidate on Nov. 1.