Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 12) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 13).

No People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 145 military aircraft and 74 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”