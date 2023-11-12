Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in a warehouse in Taichung’s Dadu District at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 12).

The Taichung City Fire Department dispatched 8 units, including 25 firetrucks and 52 firefighters. No casualties were reported, and the fire was brought under control and extinguished by 2:42 p.m., per UDN.

The fire affected a long row of warehouses on Wenchang Road. It consumed a warehouse containing plastic pellet raw material, along with other items such as non-woven fabrics, which proved to be highly flammable.

Smoke from the fire was visible to motorists on National Highway 3. The smoke was so intense that the Freeway Bureau sent personnel to the nearby road shoulder to provide warnings to passing motorists.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.