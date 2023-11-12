Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan

Smoke from warehouse containing plastic pellet raw material billows over to National Highway 3

  236
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/12 17:34
Firefighters rush to put out warehouse fire in Taichung. (CNA photo)

Firefighters rush to put out warehouse fire in Taichung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in a warehouse in Taichung’s Dadu District at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 12).

The Taichung City Fire Department dispatched 8 units, including 25 firetrucks and 52 firefighters. No casualties were reported, and the fire was brought under control and extinguished by 2:42 p.m., per UDN.

The fire affected a long row of warehouses on Wenchang Road. It consumed a warehouse containing plastic pellet raw material, along with other items such as non-woven fabrics, which proved to be highly flammable.

Smoke from the fire was visible to motorists on National Highway 3. The smoke was so intense that the Freeway Bureau sent personnel to the nearby road shoulder to provide warnings to passing motorists.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Taichung City Fire Department
fire
firefighters
National Highway 3
public safety

RELATED ARTICLES

11 sent to hospital after hornet attack in eastern Taiwan
11 sent to hospital after hornet attack in eastern Taiwan
2023/11/08 17:20
Elderly recycling couple killed in central Taiwan house fire
Elderly recycling couple killed in central Taiwan house fire
2023/11/03 12:26
Police raid Chinese dominos gambling ring in south Taiwan
Police raid Chinese dominos gambling ring in south Taiwan
2023/11/01 16:47
Highway police cruiser bursts into flames on Taiwan Highway 1
Highway police cruiser bursts into flames on Taiwan Highway 1
2023/10/29 17:36
One dead after fire at tattoo parlor in south Taiwan, arson suspected
One dead after fire at tattoo parlor in south Taiwan, arson suspected
2023/10/29 12:09