Man dies after fall on hiking trail in central Taiwan mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly member of a hiking group slipped while taking a photo in Nantou and died from multiple fractures on Friday (Nov. 10).

A 20-member hiking group was enjoying the Hehuan Creek Trail in northern Nantou County on Friday, reported UDN. In the afternoon, the 76-year-old man was attempting to take a photo of the group when he slipped over the edge of a ravine.

The man was reportedly squatting to take the photo, and when he stood up too quickly, he experienced a spell of dizziness, reported LTN. This sent the tourist plummeting down the mountainside, tumbling over rocks as he fell.

Other members of the group immediately notified authorities for help rescuing the man. Firefighters and members of a local mountain rescue team quickly mobilized and hiked to meet the group, which was near the 2.6 km marker on the 4.1 km trail.

Unfortunately, rescuers were unable to save the hiker. He fell more than 100 meters and suffered multiple bone fractures during his fall.

The rescue crew assisted with retrieving the body and carrying it down the mountain. The body will be examined by a coroner to determine the precise cause of death, per reports.

Authorities warned those hiking on Taiwan’s mountain trails to be aware of their surroundings and potential hazards, and to pay attention to wet weather conditions, which can increase dangers on trails. Hikers should avoid walking close to cliff edges and always hike with at least one other person.