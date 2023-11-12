Alexa
Wet weather and cold front bring lows of 11 C to Taiwan

Northeasterly winds give way to continental cold front, chilly temperatures

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/12 12:14
High school students walk in the rain in New Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heavy rain warning for Keelung City and Yilan County on Sunday (Nov. 12), with cold weather expected at the end of the week.

WeatherRisk CEO Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that northeasterly monsoon winds will lead temperatures to decline until Tuesday (Nov. 14), with localized rain in Taipei and heavier rainfall on the north coast and northeast. Wu encouraged residents in these areas to dress warmly, per UDN.

As for central and southern Taiwan, Wu said temperatures will also decline slightly day by day, with continued cloudiness. For coastal and plain areas, minimum temperatures could drop below 15 degrees Celcius.

Wu predicted that from Wednesday to Thursday (Nov. 15–16), northeast monsoon winds will weaken, leading to another weather front with dry and cold air moving southward.

By Friday, a high-pressure system in China will lead to clear skies with less moisture. Sunshine will lead to comfortable temperatures during the day, though a radiative cooling effect will occur, and temperatures can quickly turn cold at night. A continental cold air mass will send lows in coastal and plain areas to 11 C.

Wu added that the European forecasting model (ECMWF) and Global Forecast System (GFS) showed a tropical disturbance south of Guam gradually developing. There is little chance of it affecting Taiwan.
