Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Indonesian professional surfer dies in Taiwan scooter accident

Colleagues hold Hawaiian 'paddle out' tribute

  234
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/11 20:47
Surfers hold a "paddle out" tribiute to their Indonesian colleague Saturday after he died in a scooter crash. (CNA, Taitung County Governmen...
A surfer heads out to sea with flowers in his mouth in a Hawaiian tribute to a fallen colleague. (CNA, Taitung County Government photo)

Surfers hold a "paddle out" tribiute to their Indonesian colleague Saturday after he died in a scooter crash. (CNA, Taitung County Governmen...

A surfer heads out to sea with flowers in his mouth in a Hawaiian tribute to a fallen colleague. (CNA, Taitung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Competitors in a Taitung County surfing event paid a tribute Saturday (Nov. 11) to Indonesian professional surfer Febri Ansyah after he died the previous day from injuries sustained in a scooter accident.

Ansyah, 24, hit a tree with his motorcycle on Provincial Highway No. 11 Friday (Nov. 10), the Liberty Times reported. He sustained severe injuries to the head and passed away at a hospital several hours later.

The organizers of the Taiwan Open of Surfing contacted the Indonesian office in Taipei and the surfer’s relatives. The World Surf League (WSL) scrapped the activities planned for Saturday morning, and instead held a “paddle out” tribute to honor the late surfer.

In the ceremony based on Hawaiian traditions, the surfers venture out to sea holding flowers in their mouth, and form a circle holding hands to commemorate their deceased friend.
surfing
surfer
Febri Ansyah
Indonesia
scooter accident
scooter crash
Taitung County
Taiwan Open of Surfing
World Surf League
paddle out
Hawaii

RELATED ARTICLES

Asian giant hornet responsible for attack on tour group in eastern Taiwan
Asian giant hornet responsible for attack on tour group in eastern Taiwan
2023/11/09 10:23
Fatal hit-and-run suspect found dead from apparent suicide in northeast Taiwan
Fatal hit-and-run suspect found dead from apparent suicide in northeast Taiwan
2023/09/27 11:53
Taiwan’s Taoyuan adds Vietnamese, Indonesian services to 1999 hotline
Taiwan’s Taoyuan adds Vietnamese, Indonesian services to 1999 hotline
2023/09/23 16:17
Photo of the Day: Canadian artist's sculpture commemorating Taiwan Indigenous people
Photo of the Day: Canadian artist's sculpture commemorating Taiwan Indigenous people
2023/08/21 17:05
Taiwan pledges US$500,000 in aid to Hawaii after devastating wildfires
Taiwan pledges US$500,000 in aid to Hawaii after devastating wildfires
2023/08/20 15:37