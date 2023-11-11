Indonesian professional surfer dies in Taiwan scooter accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Competitors in a Taitung County surfing event paid a tribute Saturday (Nov. 11) to Indonesian professional surfer Febri Ansyah after he died the previous day from injuries sustained in a scooter accident.

Ansyah, 24, hit a tree with his motorcycle on Provincial Highway No. 11 Friday (Nov. 10), the Liberty Times reported. He sustained severe injuries to the head and passed away at a hospital several hours later.

The organizers of the Taiwan Open of Surfing contacted the Indonesian office in Taipei and the surfer’s relatives. The World Surf League (WSL) scrapped the activities planned for Saturday morning, and instead held a “paddle out” tribute to honor the late surfer.

In the ceremony based on Hawaiian traditions, the surfers venture out to sea holding flowers in their mouth, and form a circle holding hands to commemorate their deceased friend.

