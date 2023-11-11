Ukraine updates: Explosions rock Kyiv after relative calm

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday that "strong explosions" were heard on the Dnipro river left bank of the capital. He added, citing preliminary information, that air defenses "worked against ballistic weapons."

There was no immediate information on casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said its naval drones sank two Russian landing boats in Crimea, where the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet are headquartered in Sevastopol.

Here's a look at some of the headlines on Saturday, November 11, concerning Russia's war in Ukraine:

Ukraine's military intelligence said that the two small, amphibious Russian boats, an Akula class vessel and a Serna class, were hit overnight. The news could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Moscow.

"As a consequence of the attack, both vessels went to the bottom, the Akula straight away and the Serna after attempts to save it," the intelligence said in a report.

The Ukrainian military said the vessels were crewed, and loaded with armored vehicles.

Ukraine says downed two thirds of overnight attack drones

Ukraine said it downed 19 of the 31 attack drones Moscow launched on its territory overnight, mostly focused on frontline areas.

"Nineteen enemy Shahed-136/131 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed. The Russian occupants sent most of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas," the air force said, adding Russia also used several missiles.

The drones downed represent two-thirds of those used for the attacks.

Ukraine reported late on Friday a new wave of Russian drone attacks, with air defenses active around the capital Kyiv late on Friday evening.

Explosions reported in Kyiv on Dnipro left bank

Two strong explosions were heard in the center of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, where attacks have not been reported since late September.

"Strong explosions were heard on the [Dnipro river] left bank of the capital. According to preliminary information, the air defenses worked against ballistic weapons," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the messaging platform Telegram.

French news agency AFP journalists said they saw trails in the sky, as well as hearing the blasts.

"Preliminary, air defense was working against ballistic [missiles]," Klitschko said.

Air alerts were announced in Kyiv and a nearby region minutes before the explosions. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

