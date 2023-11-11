Taiwan public visits corvette, amphibious landing platform dock

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy for the first time allowed the public to visit its Yushan amphibious transport dock and Ta Chiang “aircraft carrier killer” in Kaohsiung City Saturday (Nov. 11).

Both ships were examples of Taiwan’s campaign to build more of its own defense systems rather than rely on procurement overseas. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers were on hand at the event to tout the policy’s advantages, CNA reported.

Also on show were a Fast Mine Laying Boat, the FMLB-1, an M109 speedboat, and a number of missiles. Visitors were able to view the FIM-92 portable Stinger missile system, a model of the Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missile, and the Albatross drone produced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST).

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the activity attracted 46,000 visitors, the Navy said, causing traffic congestion in the nearby area.

