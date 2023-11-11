Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan public visits corvette, amphibious landing platform dock

Navy opens up new ships to public in Kaohsiung

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/11 19:37
Members of the public board a Fast Mine Laying Boat in Kaohsiung Saturday. (CNA, Navy photo)

Members of the public board a Fast Mine Laying Boat in Kaohsiung Saturday. (CNA, Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy for the first time allowed the public to visit its Yushan amphibious transport dock and Ta Chiang “aircraft carrier killer” in Kaohsiung City Saturday (Nov. 11).

Both ships were examples of Taiwan’s campaign to build more of its own defense systems rather than rely on procurement overseas. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers were on hand at the event to tout the policy’s advantages, CNA reported.

Also on show were a Fast Mine Laying Boat, the FMLB-1, an M109 speedboat, and a number of missiles. Visitors were able to view the FIM-92 portable Stinger missile system, a model of the Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missile, and the Albatross drone produced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST).

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the activity attracted 46,000 visitors, the Navy said, causing traffic congestion in the nearby area.
Navy
Indigenous defense
Kaohsiung
Yushan amphibious transport dock
Ta Chiang corvette
aircraft carrier killer
fast minelayers

RELATED ARTICLES

Coldplay arrive in Taiwan for 2 Kaohsiung concerts
Coldplay arrive in Taiwan for 2 Kaohsiung concerts
2023/11/10 20:50
Vandals in Kaohsiung attack commercial building in gang dispute
Vandals in Kaohsiung attack commercial building in gang dispute
2023/11/10 19:50
Taiwan's Yu Shan amphibious transport ship to make public debut
Taiwan's Yu Shan amphibious transport ship to make public debut
2023/10/31 16:00
Peak period arrives for migratory bird watching in south Taiwan
Peak period arrives for migratory bird watching in south Taiwan
2023/10/29 13:05
2 construction workers buried alive by soil collapse in south Taiwan
2 construction workers buried alive by soil collapse in south Taiwan
2023/10/25 18:18