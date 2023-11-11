Alexa
Taiwan prosecutors to protest bail for China spy ring suspects

2 retired officers, one civilian organized events to recruit military contacts

  119
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/11 17:18
Prosecutors oppose bail for three suspects accused of forming a spy ring on China's behalf. 

Prosecutors oppose bail for three suspects accused of forming a spy ring on China's behalf.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors will file a protest against bail decisions for two retired military officers and a civilian accused of setting up a spy ring on China’s behalf, reports said Saturday (Nov. 11).

Following searches Thursday (Nov. 9), the Qiaotou District Prosecutors Office accused two retired major generals named Sun (孫) and Liu (劉) and a civilian named Chu (祝) of inviting potential recruits on trips to China, the Liberty Times reported. Prosecutors applied for their detention, but the court set bail for the three men between NT$500,000 (US$15,450) to NT$600,000.

After interviewing more than 10 members of an association of retired officers, investigators concluded that the three men had organized events for contacts in the military during which they would advise them how to vote in the next elections.

One of the individuals questioned by prosecutors was a sister of Golden Horse Award-winning actress Grace Gua (歸亞蕾), but she was not charged with any wrongdoing, the report said.

The investigators said the case involving Sun, Liu, and Chu breaking the National Security Act and the Election and Recall Act was strong, and the three men should not be let out on bail, even if the court had placed restrictions on their movements.
