Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Top US military official thinks Xi will not seize Taiwan by force

US Joint Chiefs of Staff says Xi may pursue alternate strategy to annex Taiwan

  273
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/11 16:59
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown. (Military.com photo)

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown. (Military.com photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) may not necessarily want to take Taiwan by force, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown said on Friday (Nov. 10).

Xi will try to achieve his goals through other means, Brown said. Nevertheless, he said the U.S. must maintain a strong deterrent force against any potential actions by the Chinese military.

He urged the U.S. and its partners to closely monitor Xi’s military, diplomatic, and economic coercion towards Taiwan, according to Bloomberg. Brown also mentioned that after the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October, the U.S. did not redeploy its military assets stationed in East Asia.

Brown’s comments come ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next week. Biden and Xi are expected to hold talks in a sideline meeting and Taiwan is likely to be a major topic of discussion. This would be their first face-to-face communication in a year.

Both the U.S. and China have reasons to improve bilateral relations, per Bloomberg. Xi may want to focus on reversing domestic economic trends, while President Joe Biden is running for re-election in 2024.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff
Charles Q. Brown
Xi Jinping
Chinese invasion of Taiwan
Chinese attack
Chinese threat
Joe Biden

RELATED ARTICLES

US making progress in backlog of arms deliveries to Taiwan
US making progress in backlog of arms deliveries to Taiwan
2023/11/11 09:55
US, Philippines, Japan, South Korea hold military exercise amid Taiwan Strait tensions
US, Philippines, Japan, South Korea hold military exercise amid Taiwan Strait tensions
2023/11/09 16:51
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would require far more materiel than D-Day landings
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would require far more materiel than D-Day landings
2023/11/09 12:53
Taiwan foreign minister warns of China's expansionist aspirations
Taiwan foreign minister warns of China's expansionist aspirations
2023/11/09 12:17
US says China reveals little in arms control talks
US says China reveals little in arms control talks
2023/11/08 09:13