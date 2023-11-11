Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign minister meets first president of post-Soviet Lithuania

Joseph Wu on 7-day, 3-nation Baltic tour

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/11 14:28
Former Lithuanian President Vytautas Landsbergis meets Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Lithuania Friday. (CNA, X, MOFA photo)

Former Lithuanian President Vytautas Landsbergis meets Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Lithuania Friday. (CNA, X, MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Continuing on his tour of Baltic nations, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met Friday (Nov. 10) with Vytautas Landsbergis, the first president of Lithuania following its 1990 independence from the Soviet Union.

In Estonia on Wednesday (Nov. 8), Wu made a speech at the International Center for Defense and Security, where he warned of China’s global expansionist intentions. Estonia was the latest Baltic country to work on allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital.

In Lithuania Friday, he addressed the "Future of Democracy" forum to expand on the threats to freedom and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region. At the event, Wu was seen shaking hands with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, the Liberty Times reported.

He also paid a visit to Landsbergis, the first head of state when Lithuania became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union. His grandson Gabrielius Landsbergis is the country’s current minister of foreign affairs.

When Taiwan opened its office in the capital Vilnius in November 2021, both men attended the ceremony, Wu said. The foreign minister’s tour of the three Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will end on Sunday (Nov. 12).
Joseph Wu
MOFA
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania ties
Vytautas Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Baltic countries

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, Czech Republic sign MOU to help Ukraine with reconstruction
Taiwan, Czech Republic sign MOU to help Ukraine with reconstruction
2023/11/10 17:13
Taiwan foreign minister warns of China's expansionist aspirations
Taiwan foreign minister warns of China's expansionist aspirations
2023/11/09 12:17
Taiwan deputy foreign minister visits Cook Islands
Taiwan deputy foreign minister visits Cook Islands
2023/11/07 14:27
Taiwan foreign minister eyes enhanced ties with Baltic nations
Taiwan foreign minister eyes enhanced ties with Baltic nations
2023/11/07 13:55
Taiwan foreign minister to visit Estonia
Taiwan foreign minister to visit Estonia
2023/11/04 09:56