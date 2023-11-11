Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Suspected drug dealer arrested after hand grenade found in Kaohsiung alley

Man was found in possession of amphetamines, methamphetamine, air gun, and machete

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/11/11 13:11
A grenade is found in the fire alley of a building in Sanmin District, Kaohsiung City. (CNA photo)

A grenade is found in the fire alley of a building in Sanmin District, Kaohsiung City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A suspected drug dealer in Kaohsiung was arrested Friday (Oct. 10) in Kaohsiung after a grenade was discovered in a fire alley in Sanmin District.

A report from the public was received by Kaohsiung City Government Police Third Civilian Branch on Nov. 3 that the grenade had been found near a Chunyang Street building. A CNA report said the Central Investigation Bureau was informed and sent officers to investigate.

The grenade was plastic and had a fuse. It was suspected there was gunpowder inside and a special unit was set up to investigate the situation further.

CCTV footage was reviewed and two suspects were identified. One, surnamed Huang (黃), implicated his friend Zhu (朱), who was later arrested and found to possess amphetamines, ketamine, an air gun, and a machete

The case was handed over to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutor's Office for breaching the Firearms, Ammunition and Knife Control Regulations (違反槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), Drug Harm Prevention Regulations (毒品危害防制條例), and the Criminal Law of Public Endangerment and Theft (刑法公共危險罪嫌及竊盜).
Sanmin District
Kaohsiung
grenade
explosive
Chunyang Street
Forensic Science Center
Firearms
Ammunition and Knife Control Regulations
Drug Harm Prevention
Criminal Law Public Danger Crime

RELATED ARTICLES

Coldplay arrive in Taiwan for 2 Kaohsiung concerts
Coldplay arrive in Taiwan for 2 Kaohsiung concerts
2023/11/10 20:50
Vandals in Kaohsiung attack commercial building in gang dispute
Vandals in Kaohsiung attack commercial building in gang dispute
2023/11/10 19:50
One dead, six injured after woman runs red light in south Taiwan city
One dead, six injured after woman runs red light in south Taiwan city
2023/11/04 13:25
Taiwanese man dies discharging illegal handgun in front of house guests
Taiwanese man dies discharging illegal handgun in front of house guests
2023/11/02 15:46
Peak period arrives for migratory bird watching in south Taiwan
Peak period arrives for migratory bird watching in south Taiwan
2023/10/29 13:05