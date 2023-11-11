Suspected drug dealer arrested after hand grenade found in Kaohsiung alley

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A suspected drug dealer in Kaohsiung was arrested Friday (Oct. 10) in Kaohsiung after a grenade was discovered in a fire alley in Sanmin District.

A report from the public was received by Kaohsiung City Government Police Third Civilian Branch on Nov. 3 that the grenade had been found near a Chunyang Street building. A CNA report said the Central Investigation Bureau was informed and sent officers to investigate.

The grenade was plastic and had a fuse. It was suspected there was gunpowder inside and a special unit was set up to investigate the situation further.

CCTV footage was reviewed and two suspects were identified. One, surnamed Huang (黃), implicated his friend Zhu (朱), who was later arrested and found to possess amphetamines, ketamine, an air gun, and a machete

The case was handed over to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutor's Office for breaching the Firearms, Ammunition and Knife Control Regulations (違反槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), Drug Harm Prevention Regulations (毒品危害防制條例), and the Criminal Law of Public Endangerment and Theft (刑法公共危險罪嫌及竊盜).