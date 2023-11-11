Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked five Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 10) and Saturday (Nov. 11) at 6 a.m.

Of the five People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft was monitored in the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 132 military aircraft and 64 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Shaanxi KJ-500. (MND graphic)