New Taiwan envoy to Thailand arrives in Bangkok

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly appointed representative to Thailand, Chang Chun-fu (張俊福), arrived in Thailand Saturday (Oct. 11) to assume his duties.

Chang and his wife arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok at noon on Friday (Nov. 10).

He pointed out that his arrival coincided with the first day of visa-free travel for Taiwanese, granted by Thailand, CNA reported. This measure will open a new chapter for Taiwan-Thailand exchanges, he said.

The new envoy said he anticipates further developments in bilateral diplomacy and promised to meet challenges head-on. Chang said Taiwan and Thailand have achieved substantial cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade, tourism, education, and culture.

Building upon this solid foundation, Chang said the representative office in Bangkok aims to expand the scale of Taiwan-Thailand economic and trade exchanges. This would involve deepening bilateral cooperative relationships with the support of the Taiwanese community in Thailand.

Chang said he was last stationed in Thailand 30 years ago and felt honored to be able to return. He said he looked forward to starting work as soon as possible, reacquainting himself with Thailand, and opening a new chapter in Taiwan-Thailand cooperation.

Chan has served as an economic secretary at the representative offices in Thailand, the U.S., and Switzerland. He was previously the chief of Taiwan’s Intellectual Property Office and head of the International Trade Administration.

The previous representative to Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), was dismissed in June due to sexual harassment allegations.