Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 10

Weighted poll of surveys includes those taken over last 15 days

By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/11/11 15:09
(Taiwan News photo)

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Interestingly, there has been a fairly sharp dropoff in the number of undecided voters in the last few weeks.

Continuing from the last Taiwan News Poll of Polls from five days ago, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) maintains a lead over Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) after a sharp recent jump in the polls. Ko and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) have shown no abrupt changes in their support, and have been staying roughly within the same range since Sept.1.

Curiously, this month so far there have been fewer polls released than during this period last month, which may at least partially account for the jump in Hou's numbers as the polls featured have tended to show his support higher than others that have not been released in the last 15 days. At the same time last month eight polls were included, this time there are only five.

ETtoday's latest poll release did not include a four-way race, only a three-way race and hypothetical opposition matchups, so they were not included here. Also not included were the three polls commissioned by the Ko camp that showed him ahead on average by around eight points.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News, Courtney Donovan Smith graphic)
