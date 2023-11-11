Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded off the eastern coast of Taiwan at 12:54 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 11), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 64.9 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 28.7 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 3 was reported in Nantou County, Chiayi County, and Changhua County.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, Taichung City, Tainan City, Chiayi City, Yilan County, and Miaoli County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Pingtung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and New Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.