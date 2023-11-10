Medical Imaging Reagents Market Future Growth Projections Envisioning Skyrocketing Market Size | Eli Lilly and Company, Cardinal Health

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Medical Imaging Reagents Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasize Medical Imaging Reagents Market.

The global medical imaging reagents market was valued at $11,698 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $17,329 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, surge in technological advancements, development in medical imaging reagents, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging procedure needs are the key factors that fuel growth of the global medical imaging reagents market. For instance, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of deaths across the globe. Moreover, aged patients are at highest risk of suffering from chronic diseases; thus, rapid increase in geriatric population is expected to further drive the demand for medical imaging reagents.

Medical imaging reagents are chemicals used to visualize structures or organs, thus assisting physicians to better diagnose and detect diseases. Thus, these compounds are widely applicable in imaging and detection technologies used in the healthcare and medical industry and various life science-related fields such as biotechnology, medicine, and pharmaceutical research. The commonly used imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging, analyze anatomy & morphology of a human body; however, these techniques cannot detect any changes at the molecular level.

In addition, growth in demand for medical imaging reagents, owing to rise in number of cancer patients who need superior diagnostic imaging techniques, such as photoacoustic imaging technique and imaging reagents, for improved diagnosis also contributes toward growth of the market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population, increase in expenditure on healthcare, and growth in demand for effective procedures and safe medication are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, another major factor that boosts medical imaging reagents market growth include rise in awareness related to early disease diagnosis. For instance, early diagnosis of chronic diseases increases chances of successful treatment. Therefore, healthcare providers continuously emphasize on early diagnosis of clinical disorders which include the use of medical imaging techniques that in turn involve the use of medical imaging reagents.

Conversely, untapped emerging markets in developing countries are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market players. For instance, healthcare systems in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China have experienced significant increase in investments in healthcare and infrastructure which leads to surge in demand for genetic testing in the region. However, lack of imaging reagent suppliers and strict government regulations are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global medical imaging reagents market is segmented on the basis of class, technology, application, and region. By class, it is divided into contrast reagents, optical reagents, and nuclear reagents. The technology segment includes nanoparticles, fluorescent dyes & probes, radiopharmaceuticals, fluorescent proteins, and quantum dots.

By application, it is categorized into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, and educational research. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

– List of key players profiled in the report:

– Bayer AG,

– Bracco SpA

– Cardinal Health

– Eli Lilly and Company

– General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

– Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

– LI-COR Biosciences Inc.

– Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)

– PerkinElmer, Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– CMC CONTRAST AB

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Shimadzu Corporation

Key Market Segments

– By Class

o Contrast Reagents

o Optical Reagents

o Nuclear Reagents

– By Technology

o Nanoparticles

o Fluorescent Dyes & Probes

o Radiopharmaceuticals

o Fluorescent Proteins

o Quantum Dots

– By Application

o Diagnostics

o Drug Discovery & Development

o Educational Research

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Taiwan

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



