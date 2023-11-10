Endoscopy Devices Market Eyes on the Upward Trajectory Skyrocketing Market Size Ahead | HOYA Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Endoscopy Devices Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasize Endoscopy Devices Market .

The global endoscopy devices market was valued at $31.78 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $43.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027. Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in colon, and changes in bowel habits. Moreover, endoscopy is categorized on the basis of area of body that are investigated such as knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. Increase in incidences of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propel the demand for endoscopic devices. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in visceral organs. Endoscopic devices are either inserted into the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. Endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip to help physicians or medical professionals (endoscopists) to analyze internal organs of interest.

Rise in technological advancements and increase in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices are the major factors that boost the market growth. In addition, growth in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable FDA approvals & reimbursement policies in developed economies, and shorter recovery time & minimal postoperative complications further drive the market growth.

However, dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists, side effects of endoscopy, and high costs associated with endoscopy devices are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to create immense opportunities for endoscopy devices manufacturers worldwide in the future. The global endoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, hygiene, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into endoscope, mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other endoscopy equipment. The endoscope segment is further classified into rigid endoscope, flexible endoscope, capsule endoscope, and robot-assisted endoscope.

The rigid endoscope segment is further divided into laparoscopes, urology endoscope, gynecology endoscope, arthroscopes, cystoscopes, neuro endoscope, and others. The flexible endoscope segment is further divided into GI endoscope, ENT endoscope, bronchoscope, and others. The mechanical endoscopic equipment is further segmented by devices and by therapeutic. The mechanical endoscopic equipment, by devices is further divided into endoscopic implants, trocars, graspers, snares, biopsy forceps, and others.

The mechanical endoscopic equipment, by therapeutic is further classified into biopsy (FNA and FNB), polypectomy (ESD and EMR), biliary stone management & drainage, hemostasis & suturing, esophageal & colon stricture management, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)/Obesity, and others. The visualization & documentation systems segment is further categorized into Light sources, camera heads, wireless display & monitors, endoscopy cameras, carts, digital documentation systems, video processors & video convertors, transmitters & receivers, and others.

The accessories segment is further divided into biopsy valves, overtubes, mouth pieces, surgical dissectors, needle holders & needle forceps, cleaning brushes, light cables, and other accessories. The other endoscopy equipment is further fragmented into insufflators, endoscopy fluid management systems, and other electronic endoscopy equipment. On the basis of hygiene, the market is segmented into single-use, reprocessing, and sterilization. By application, it is classified into bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuroendoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, and other end users. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

? This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global endoscopy devices market and capitalize prevailing opportunities.

? Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts is expected to assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

? Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

? Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– HOYA Corporation

– Olympus Corporation

– Stryker Corporation

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– CONMED Corporation

– Medtronic Plc.

– Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

– Smith & Nephew, Plc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Medrobotics Corporation

– Richard Wolf GmbH

– Cook Medical

– B. Braun

– PENTAX Medical

– Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Endoscope

? Rigid Endoscopes

– Laparoscopes

– Urology Endoscopes

– Gynecology Endoscopes

– Arthroscopes

– Cystoscopes

– Neuroendoscopes

– Other Rigid Endoscopes

? Flexible Endoscopes

– GI Endoscopes

o Gastroscopes

o Colonoscopes

o Sigmoidoscopes

o Duodenoscopes

o Others

– ENT Endoscopes

o Nasopharyngoscopes

o Otoscope

o Rhinoscopes

o Laryngoscopes

o Others

– Bronchoscopes

– Other Flexible Endoscopes

? Capsule Endoscopes

? Robot-assisted Endoscope

o Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment

? By Devices

– Endoscopic Implants

– Trocars

– Graspers

– Snares

– Biopsy Forceps

– Others

? By Therapeutics

– Biopsy (FNA and FNB)

– Polypectomy (ESD and EMR)

– Biliary Stone Management & Drainage

– Hemostasis & Suturing

– Esophageal & Colon Stricture Management

– Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) & Obesity

– Others

o Visualization & Documentation Systems

? Light Sources

? Camera Heads

? Wireless Display & Monitors

? Endoscopy Cameras

? Carts

? Digital Documentation Systems

? Video Processors & Video Convertors

? Transmitters and Receivers

? Others

o Accessories

? Biopsy Valves

? Overtubes

? Mouth Pieces

? Surgical Dissectors

? Needle Holders & Needle Forceps

? Cleaning Brushes

? Light Cables

? Other Accessories

o Other Endoscopy Equipment

? Insufflators

? Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

? Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

– By Hygiene

o Single-use

o Reprocessing

o Sterilization

– By Application

o Bronchoscopy

o Arthroscopy

o Laparoscopy

o Urology Endoscopy

o Neuroendoscopy

o Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

o Gynecology Endoscopy

o ENT Endoscopy

o Others

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

o Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? UK

? Russia

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Australia

? Japan

? China

? India

? Taiwan

? South Korea

? Malaysia

? Singapore

? Vietnam

? Philippines

? Thailand

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Turkey

? Chile

? Columbia

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

