Epigenetics Market Beyond the Forecast Market Size’s Skyrocketing Future Outlook | Abcam, Agilent Technologies

The global epigenetics market was valued at $772 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The epigenetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of cancer, increase in R&D activities, surge in investments in R&D, growth in epigenetic applications for non-oncology diseases, and increase in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals impede the market growth. Epigenetics is a stream of genetics that involves study of cellular and physiological trait variations initiated by external or ecological aspects, which turn genes on and off and affect cellular ability to read genes without being affected by changes in genotype.

Epigenetics results into changes in an organisms’ phenotype rather than genotype, wherein the underlying DNA or RNA sequence remains unchanged. Epigenetic alterations are essential for development as they are dynamic and change with respect to environmental stimuli. However, these changes can be stable and could be passed from one generation to another. Biology and genetic expressions of most organisms are affected by epigenetics, which makes it one of the most crucial fields of developmental genetics and molecular biology.

Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provide lucrative opportunities to the market players. The epigenetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, it is divided into enzymes, kits & assays, instruments, and reagents. Enzymes are further classified into DNA ligases, DNA polymerases, other DNA-modifying enzymes, acetylases, methyltransferases, other protein-modifying enzymes, reverse transcriptase, RNA ligases, and other RNA-modifying enzymes. Kits are further subdivided into ChIP sequencing kits, bisulfite conversion kits, whole genome amplification kits, 5-hmC & 5-mC analysis kits, and RNA sequencing kits, and others. On the basis of instrument, the market is categorized into mass spectrometers, next-generation sequencers, qPCRs, sonicators, and others. Reagents are further divided into antibodies, buffers, histones, magnetic beads, primers, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into oncology and non-oncology. Oncology is further sub segmented into solid tumors and liquid tumors. Non-oncology applications include metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications. By end user, it is classified into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abcam Plc.

– Active Motif, Inc.

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Diagenode

– Illumina Inc.

– Merck Millipore

– PerkinElmer, Inc.

– QIAGEN N.V.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Zymo Research

— CellCentric Ltd.

– Chroma Therapeutics Ltd.

– Domainex

– Eisai Co. Ltd

– Novartis International AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Kits

o ChIP Sequencing Kits

o Bisulfite Conversion Kits

o Whole Genome Amplification Kits

o 5-hmC & 5-mC Analysis Kits

o RNA Sequencing Kits

o Others

– Reagents

o Antibodies

o Magnetic Beads

o Histones

o Buffers

o Primers

o Others

– Enzymes

o DNA Polymerases

o Other DNA-Modifying Enzymes

o DNA Ligases

o Methyltransferases

o Acetylases

o Reverse Transcriptase

o Other Protein-Modifying Enzymes

o RNA Ligases

o Others

– Instruments

o Next generation Sequencers

o qPCRs

o Mass Spectrometers

o Sonicators

o Others

By Application

– Oncology

o Solid Tumors

o Liquid Tumors

– Non-oncology

o Metabolic diseases

o Infectious diseases

o Inflammatory diseases

o Cardiovascular diseases

o Other applications

By End User

– Academic and Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request full Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1314

