Automated Liquid Handling Market A Flight to Growth Skyrocketing Market Size Anticipated | Agilent Technologies, Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

The global automated liquid handling market was valued at $763 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,480 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. It is estimated that the market would show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of ALH, rise in adoption of ALH in emerging countries, technological advancements in ALH systems, and surge in demand for miniature process equipment. In addition, advantages of ALH systems over manual pipetting such as improved efficiency, enhanced safety, and rise in awareness of benefits of using ALH is expected to fuel the market growth. However, higher costs of ALH instruments are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provide lucrative opportunities for market players.

Automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are equipment that are precisely programmed to handle liquids and deliver accurate and reproducible results without any complexity in clinical and research settings. Efficient and accurate liquid handling techniques are essential components of a wide range of research applications. Paying attention to quality of liquid handling is imperative for results to remain consistent and reliable. Profits and productivity are based on number of processed samples in the diagnostics industry; hence high throughput is highly expected in these processes. Automated liquid handling offers high throughput processing at the expense of reducing labor costs, streamlining work-flow, decreasing manual errors, and improving overall experimental outcome. ALH are widely used in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes to enhance workflow.

The automated liquid handling market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, procedure, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into standalone, individual benchtop workstation, multi-instrument system, and others. By modality, it is bifurcated into fixed tips and disposable tips. By procedure, it is segmented into PCR-set-up, serial dilution, high-throughput screening, cell culture, whole genome amplification, plate reformatting, array printing, and other procedures.

On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic & government research institutes. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Standalone

– Individual Benchtop Workstation

– Multi Instrument System

– Others

By Modality

– Disposable Tip

– Fixed Tip

By Procedure

– PCR Setup

– Serial Dilution

– High-Throughput Screening

– Cell Culture

– Whole Genome Amplification

– Plate Reformatting

– Array Printing

– Other Procedures

By End User

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

– Contract Research Organizations

– Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

