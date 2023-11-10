Autoinjectors Market Trend Reverie Dreaming in the Dazzling Realm of Global Markets | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson and Johnson

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Autoinjectors Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasize Autoinjectors Market .

The global autoinjectors market was valued at $ 1,509.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 5,732.6 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. The autoinjector market is expected to register a substantial growth in the future, owing to rise in anaphylaxis cases. In addition, increase in R&D efforts by companies to develop simple, cost effective, and new technology based autoinjectors for treatment of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. An autoinjector is defined as a syringe with a spring-charged needle having a pre-charged dosage of drugs. The system triggers and administers a measured dosage of a drug when pressed into the body with a slicing motion. Autoinjectors are widely used for epinephrine self-administration (to prevent anaphylaxis); by migraine sufferers (for immediate pain relief); or for medical and emergency treatments. Auto-injectors provide multiple benefits such as decreasing needle-related phobia disorder, decreasing risks of needle stuck accidents, ensuring dosage quality continuity, and helping to increase effectiveness.

However, availability of alternative treatment options is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, a fundamental shift from biologics to biosimilars , which are delivered through autoinjectors are anticipated to provide lower cost options to patients opting for prolonged treatment. These factors are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market players.

Depending on type, the market is categorized into disposable and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The key factors such as rise in prevalence of anaphylaxis and rheumatoid arthritis and further increasing patient preference for autoinjectors drives the growth of this treatment segment.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, and others. The anaphylaxis segment held a dominant position in the market, accounting for about 38.5% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019. By end user, the market is categorized into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment held a dominant portion in the market, accounting for about 62.8% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global autoinjectors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for throughout the forecast period. Rise in cases of anaphylaxis; rheumatoid arthritis; and other diseases such as anemia and migraine; and further increase in technological advancements by companies are anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current autoinjectors trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amgen

– Antares Pharma

– Becton Dickinson and Company

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Johnson and Johnson

– Mylan N.V.

– Novartis AG

– SHL Medical

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

– Ypsomed AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Disposable autoinjectors

– Reusable autoinjectors

By Application

– Rheumatoid Arthritis

– Anaphylaxis

– Multiple Sclerosis

– Others

By End user

– Home care settings

– Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

