Radiodermatitis Market Research on a Budget Strategies for Cost-Effective Data Collection | 3M COMPANY, BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

The global radiodermatitis market was valued at $477.48 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $609.68 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. Chronic radiodermatitis is an extension of acute process and involves further inflammatory changes in skin. Radiodermatitis is a cutaneous reaction that occurs as one of the side effects of radiotherapy during cancer treatment or sometimes after interventional radiology. It is one of the most common side effects of radiation therapies used in carcinoma mostly for breasts, head & neck tumors, lungs, and soft tissue sarcomas. According to an article published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology in 2016, it is estimated that 95% of cancer patients receiving radiation therapy would develop some form of radiodermatitis, including erythema, dry desquamation, and moist desquamation. Radiodermatitis can further be classified as acute and chronic. Acute radiation dermatitis occurs within 90 days of exposure to radiation.

The onset of chronic radiation dermatitis may occur from 15 days to 10 years or more after the beginning of a radiation therapy and can be characterized by:

? Disappearance of follicular structures

? Increase in collagen and damage to elastic fibers in the dermis

? Fragile surface skin (epidermis)

? Telangiectasia (prominent blood vessels).

Growth of the global radiodermatitis market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of radiotherapy for treatment globally. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population also fuels growth of the radiodermatitis market. However, high cost associated with radiodermatitis treatment is anticipated to restrict growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in demand for reduction of side effects associated with radiation therapy is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global radiodermatitis market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into topical, oral drugs, and dressings. The topical products segment is further divided into corticosteroids, hydrophilic creams, topical antibiotics, and others. The dressings segment is divided into hydrogel and hydrocolloid dressings, no sting barrier film, honey impregnated gauze, silicone coated, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global radiodermatitis market.

? Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

? An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning.

? Developmental strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 3M COMPANY

– BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

– BAYER AG

– BMG PHARMA SPA

– CONVATEC GROUP PLC

– GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

– HELSINN HEALTHCARE SA

– MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE

– MYLAN N.V.

– SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

– STRATPHARMA AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Topical

o Corticosteroids

o Hydrophilic Creams

o Topical Antibiotics

o Others

– Oral Drugs

– Dressings

o Hydrogel and Hydrocolloid Dressings

o No Sting Barrier Film

o Honey Impregnated Gauze

o Silicone Coated

o Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Retail Pharmacy

– Online Pharmacy

?

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o China

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

