Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Role of Big Data in Market Research Opportunities and Challenges | Medtronic Plc, International Business Machines Corporation

The patient centric healthcare app accounted for $4,730 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $64,331 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 37.2% from 2020 to 2027. The global patient centric healthcare app market is driven by rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem, where app developers, mobile vendors, and healthcare professionals, along with the medicine industry collaborate to offer a patient centric approach in the medical sector. In addition, rise in smartphone penetration, surge in demand for personalized care apps, and rapid digitalization globally is expected to supplement the market growth.

Patient centric healthcare apps are well-designed and have the potential to increase the quality, effectiveness, and efficacy of healthcare. Patient centric healthcare apps have revolutionized all health specific services. Health-related problems are among the major threats faced by people, wherein consumer-centric digital explosion has transformed patient lives by through patient centric apps. These apps help users to stay updated about medication timings, check on number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, and other body parameters. Furthermore, patient centric healthcare apps work on different type of operating systems such as iOS, android, windows and others.

However, expensive changeover to patient centric approach, lack of adequate training to healthcare professionals, and insufficient supply to demand ratio also hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in transition toward digitalized healthcare and rise in awareness toward innovative patient centric apps is expected to increase the demand of the market, which would further create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market. The global patient centric healthcare app market is segmented on the basis of technology, operating system, category, end user, and region.

By technology, it is segmented into phone-based apps, web-based apps, and wearable patient centric apps. By operating system, it is divided into iOS, android, windows, and others. By category, it is bifurcated into wellness management and disease & treatment management. Wellness management is sub segmented into fitness patient centric apps, lifestyle & stress patient centric apps, and diet & nutrition patient centric apps; and disease & treatment management is sub segmented into healthcare providers/insurance patient centric apps, medication reminders & information patient centric apps, women’s health & pregnancy patient centric apps, and disease specific patient centric apps. Further, on the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and home use. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Medtronic Plc

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

– Bayer AG

– International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

– iPatientCare, Inc.

– Klick Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– MobileSmith, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Siemens AG

– EBSCO Information Services

– Isabel Healthcare

Key Market Segments

– By Technology

o Phone-Based Apps

o Web-Based Apps

o Wearable Patient Centric Apps

– By Operating System

o iOS

o Android

o Widnows

o Others

– By Category

o Wellness Management

? Fitness Patient Centric Apps

? Lifestyle & Stress Patient Centric Apps

? Diet & Nutrition Patient Centric Apps

o Diseases & Treatment Management

? Healthcare Providers/Insurance Patient Centric Apps

? Medication Reminders & Information Patient Centric Apps

? Women’s Health & Pregnancy Patient Centric Apps

? Disease specific patient centric apps

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Home Use

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Turkey

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

