Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Maximizing the ROI of Market Research Strategies for Data-Driven Decision Making | 3M Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The global aerosol delivery devices market was valued at $31,463.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $46,728.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders, increase in smoking population, ease of administration of drug with aerosol delivery devices, rise in demand for metered-dose inhalers, technological advancements in inhaler devices, and rise in geriatric population are the key factors that fuel growth of the global aerosol delivery devices market. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2018, more than 339 million people were affected by asthma worldwide.

Aerosol delivery devices are hand-held, portable drug delivery devices. They consist of suspension of solid or liquid particles in a carrier gas, which makes feasible for treatment of respiratory and non-respiratory diseases. There are different forms of drugs available for aerosol drug delivery such as dry powder, solution, and suspension. It is the most advanced mode of drug administration in which aerosolized drug is directly delivered to lungs to offer a systemic effect. Aerosol delivery devices are available in three types, namely, dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. Aerosol drug delivery is a natural therapy and easiest way to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Moreover, it is used to deliver insulin, analgesic medications, and other drugs as well.

Moreover, rise in adoption of aerosol delivery devices by patients, increase in patient awareness toward inhalation therapy, surge in preference of pulmonary route of drug delivery, rise in urbanization and pollution levels, increase in incidences of preterm births and lifestyle changes, and increase in number of R&D activities to develop ideal inhalation therapy are other factors that contribute toward growth of the market. However, complications and side-effects associated with drug inhalation and high cost associated with nebulizers are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global aerosol delivery devices market is segmented into product, application, and distribution channel. By product, the market is categorized into dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. The dry powder inhalers segment is further bifurcated into single dose inhalers and multi dose inhalers. The metered dose inhalers segment is further divided into conventional pressurized inhalers and soft mist inhalers. The nebulizers segment is further categorized into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic wave nebulizers, and vibrating mesh nebulizers. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and non-respiratory diseases. The non-respiratory diseases segment is further divided is into diabetes, analgesia, and Parkinson’s disease. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– Aerogen, Inc.

– Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

– Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Metall Zug Group (Clement Clarke International Ltd)

– Recipharm AB (Bespak)

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Vectura Group Plc

– Gerresheimer AG

– Heitkamp & Thumann KG (H&T Presspart)

– Iconovo AB

– Merxin Ltd

– Nemera

– AstraZeneca Plc

– Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

– Novartis AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Dry powder inhalers

o Single dose inhalers

o Multi dose inhalers

– Metered dose inhalers

o Conventional pressurized inhalers,

o Soft mist inhalers

– Nebulizers

o Jet nebulizers

o Ultrasonic wave nebulizers

o Vibrating mesh nebulizers

By Application

– Asthma

– Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

– Cystic fibrosis

– Non respiratory diseases

o Diabetes

o Analgesia

o Parkinson’s disease

By Distribution Channel

– Retail pharmacies

– Hospital pharmacies

– E-commerce

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



