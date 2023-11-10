India Surgical Masks Market Role of Market Research in New Product Development Strategies for Success | Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “India Surgical Masks Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasize India Surgical Masks Market .

The India surgical mask market was valued at $71.73 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $157.13 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is majorly attributed to the significant increase in number of surgical procedures performed across the country in the past few years. In addition to this, increase in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs) is expected to positively impact the growth of the surgical masks market, as several pathogens are encountered in the hospital environment and have potential ability to cause post-operative infection. Thus, it is recommended to use a surgical mask, by both patient and the medical professional in order to reduce the frequency of post-operative surgical infections.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

Surgical masks are the U.S. FDA regulated masks that are considered to be fluid resistant and protect the wearer against splashes or spray of bodily or hazardous fluids and large droplets. The medical staff usually prefer these masks in an operative or procedural hospital setting. These masks protect the wearer by creating a barrier to the microorganisms and thereby preventing cross-contamination. During disease outbreaks such as COVID-19 pandemic, health officials recommend the public to wear surgical masks in order to control the spread of the disease.

Moreover, the growth of the India surgical mask market is mainly driven by the rapid developments in nonwoven production technology. This technology is cheaper than the other fabric forming technologies such as woven or knitted. Furthermore, these nonwoven surgical masks are disposable and are generally made up of 3 to 4 layers with 2 filters (1 in size); thereby, providing higher bacterial filtration efficiency and better air permeability. Hence, owing to advantages that the nonwoven technology offers over other conventional methodologies, the adoption of this technology by the Indian manufacturers is projected to boost the demand for surgical masks in the Indian market.

Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has hugely impacted the demand for surgical masks in India. Since the use of masks possibly reduces the onward transmission of the virus through symptomatic, asymptomatic, and pre-symptomatic patients, the demand for surgical masks is all set to witness boost till the pandemic comes to an end. However, owing to the interstate transport restrictions imposed by the government, the mask manufacturers are currently experiencing supply chain hurdles and complications for procuring raw materials required in mask manufacturing, further hampering the market growth rate. Nevertheless, this undesirable impact is being remunerated by rapid demand for surgical masks by the COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers and the general populace to prevent the disease.

On the other hand, the Indian government mandates usage of masks, most of which are disposable masks that are ending up in oceans or landfills. Disposing the surgical masks post usage is one of the major concern obstructing the growth of the market. These masks must be immediately discarded as bio hazardous materials, else they might pose a threat to the environment if not disposed in a scientific manner. As India is struggling to control the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 induced behavioral change is critically exacerbating the problem of disposal of surgical masks.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

Besides this, rise in popularity of minimally invasive surgeries such as thoracoscopic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, or “keyhole” surgeries, further impede the growth of the India surgical masks market, as these surgeries require minimal interventions by the healthcare professionals and are usually performed using robot assistance. Conversely, innovations in nanotechnology and its increased usage in medical nonwoven disposables production are anticipated to create profitable opportunities for market expansion in the near future. The nano-fibers made using nanotechnology have a large surface area to volume ratio, making them appropriate for manufacturing filtered and medical textile products such as surgical masks.

The research study categorizes India surgical masks market on the basis of product, distribution channel and sales channel. Based on product, the market is categorized into basic surgical mask, anti-fog surgical mask, fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, and N95 mask. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, drug stores and online stores. Based on sales channel, the India surgical masks market is classified into business to business, business to customer and business to government.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India surgical masks market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Key players are profiled, and their information is analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

? Competitive intelligence is provided through the market share analysis segment in the report.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

– Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.

– Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited

– Z Plus Disposable

– Salus Products

– Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd.

– Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

– MBL Impex Private Limited

– Medicare Hygiene Limited

– Mediblue Health Care Private Limited.

– Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Medline Industries Inc.

– Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited

– Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited

– 3M Company

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Basic Surgical Mask

o Anti-fog Surgical Mask

o Fluid/Splash-resistant Surgical Mask

o N95 Mask

You Can Browse The Request Full Report here: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

– By Distribution Channel

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Drug Stores

o Online Stores

– By Sales Channel

o Business to Business

o Business to Customer

o Business to Government

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

Request full Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com