Neurovascular Devices Market Maximizing the Value of Secondary Data Strategies for Effective Research | Stryker Corporation, Merit Medical Systems

The neurovascular devices market accounted for $2,935 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $3,712 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. These devices are used in disorders such as aneurysm. For instance, embolization devices are used in occlusion of blood vessels to reduce blood flow, which, in turn, aids in reduction of blood flow. Similarly, other neurovascular devices such as thrombectomy devices are used in disorders such as ischemic stroke. For instance, these thrombectomy devices aid in recovering the brain from ischemic condition if it has not attained the stage of complete infarction. Thus, these devices restore perfusion through blocked artery. Neurovascular devices are defined as instruments and machines employed in treatment of various neurovascular disorders. Furthermore, neurovascular disorders include medical conditions that affect blood vessels, which supply the brain and spinal cord with oxygenated blood. Thus, neurovascular devices such as embolization devices, revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, and embolic protection devices are used in treatment of neurovascular disorders.

The major factor that contributes toward growth of the neurovascular devices market include surge in geriatric population. Furthermore, other factors such as rise in prevalence of neurovascular diseases and surge in adoption of neurovascular devices across the globe also contribute to growth of the market. In addition, factors such as surge in technological advancements related to neurovascular devices also boost growth of the neurovascular devices market.

However, high cost of neurovascular devices and dearth of qualified neurosurgeons required to handle these devices restrict growth of the market. Conversely, high growth rate exhibited by developing nations provides lucrative opportunities for players operating in the neurovascular devices market

The global neurovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product, disease pathology, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into embolization devices, revascularization device, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and accessory devices. Moreover, these product categories are further divided into sub segments for a profound understanding. For instance, the embolization devices segment is divided into clippings, embolic coils, coil assist stents, and coil assist balloons. In addition, the embolic coils segment is further divided into bare detachable coils and coated detachable coils.

The revascularization device segment is further divided into carotid artery stents and flow diversion stents. In addition, the thrombectomy devices segment is divided into clot retrieval devices, suction & aspiration devices, and snares. The embolic protection devices segment is divided in distal filter devices and balloon occlusion devices. Similarly, the accessory devices segment is divided into microcatheters, and micro guidewires. By disease pathology, the market is classified into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM), stenosis, ischemic stroke and others. By region, the neurovascular devices market size is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global neurovascular devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

– List of key players profiled in the report:

– Medtronic Plc,

– Stryker Corporation

– Penumbra, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Terumo Corporation

– Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

– Integer Holdings Corporation

– Acandis GmbH

– W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

– Microport Scientific Corporation

– Asahi Intecc co., ltd.

– Kaneka Medix Corp.

– Embolx, Inc.

– Wallaby Medical

Key Market Segments

– By Product

o Embolization Devices

? Clippings

? Embolic Coils

– Bare Detachable Coils

– Coated Detachable Coils

? Coil Assist Stent

? Coil Assist Balloon

o Revascularization Devices

? Carotid Artery Stents

? Flow Diversion Stents

o Thrombectomy Devices

? Clot Retrieval Devices

? Suction & Aspiration Devices

? Snares

o Embolic Protection Devices

? Distal Filter Devices

? Balloon Occlusion Devices

o Accessory Devices

? Microcatheters

? Micro-guidewires

– By Disease Pathology

o Aneurysm

o Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)

o Ischemic Stroke

o Stenosis

o Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

