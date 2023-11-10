Fishing boat missing from Lanyu harbor found near Taiwan's Yunlin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fishing boat that disappeared from Lanyu’s Kaiyuan Harbor during Typhoon Koinu in early October reappeared off the coast of Yunlin County on Thursday (Nov. 9).

The Kaiyuan No. 6 fishing boat was swept away from the harbor after part of the ship and its mooring were damaged during the storm on Oct. 5. Surprisingly, a ship near the coast of Yunlin County spotted the abandoned vessel around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, reported LTN.

The vessel was half submerged and floating about 5.1 km from the coast. It was reported to the local Coast Guard office, which determined that if the ship sank, it may become a hazard to shipping vessels coming and going from Yunlin’s Mailiao Port.

The decision was made to bring the ship to shore for safety reasons. Two local fishing vessels volunteered to help with the operation, and towed the Kaiyuan to the Boziliao Fishing wharf, per LTN.

After the ship was safe in harbor, the Grand Victor construction company at the fishing wharf helped to pump the excess water from the Kaiyuan. It is estimated that the unmanned Kaiyuan No. 6 traveled at least 400 km on it's month-long journey fron Lanyu to Yunlin.

The owner of the lost ship, a man surnamed Hsieh (謝), was contacted in Lanyu and given the news that his boat had been recovered. Hsieh reportedly expressed his gratitude to everyone that helped to find and safely recover the boat.



A view of the Kaiyuan No. 6 being towed to port on Nov. 9. (Coast Guard photo)