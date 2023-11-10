Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Climbing the Success Ladder Navigating Skyrocketing Market Size | Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasize Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market .

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market was valued at $8,490.79 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,991.98 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as increase in incidence rate of diabetes and rise in risk factors that lead to diabetes are the key factors driving the growth of the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of diabetes monitoring devices and rise in geriatric population boost the market growth. Diabetes is a clinical condition where a person has an elevated blood glucose level caused due to inefficiency of pancreases to produce insulin. Glucose monitoring is one of the essential steps towards diabetes management by testing the glucose levels in blood.

Monitoring of blood glucose provides important data for patients to make daily management decisions such as food intake, insulin dose, and physical exercise. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) is a modern diabetes management procedure, which involves usage of blood glucose meters by patients to check their glucose levels quickly and provide an accurate measure of capillary glucose concentration. SMBG technology uses test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters to achieve long-term glycemic control.

However, blood glucose monitoring devices do not measure the exact level of glucose in blood and can give inaccurate results, which hamper the market growth. Conversely, high growth potential in untapped markets and rise in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the near future. The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters. The applications covered in the study include 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, home settings, and diagnostic centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

List of key players profiled in the report

– Abbott Laboratories

– Bionime Corporation

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC

– PHC Holdings Corporation

– Terumo Corporation

– Trividia Health, Inc. (Sinocare Inc.)

– ARKRAY, Inc.

– Ypsomed Holding AG

– Apex Biotechnology Corp.

– Beurer GmbH

– Dariohealth Corp.

Key Market Segments

– By Product

o Test Strips

o Lancets

o Blood Glucose Meters

– By Application

o Type 1 Diabetes

o Type 2 Diabetes

o Gestational Diabetes

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Home Settings

o Diagnostic Centers

– By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

