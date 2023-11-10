China, Philippines spar over shipping near disputed islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China accuses the Philippines of sending five ships to a disputed island in the South China Sea, reports said Friday (Nov. 10).

The Philippines grounded a ship on the Second Thomas Shoal, also known as the Ayungin Shoal or the Ren’ai Reef in China, in the Nansha Islands in 1999. In recent months, several incidents have pitted the Philippines against China, which claims sovereignty over the area.

According to Beijing, Manila sent two transport ships and three maritime police vessels to the shoal, per CNA. China’s Coast Guard said its ships had followed the small fleet and taken necessary measures.

Without providing details, a coast guard spokesperson in Beijing said it had made a “temporary special arrangement” for the ships taking food and other necessities to the Philippine crew. Manila has complained about collisions and harassment by Chinese vessels over the past few months.