Prosecutors nab two for taking bets on Taiwan election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors said a man has been taking bets on the outcome of Taiwan’s elections from his cold drinks shop in Chiayi County, and a Taoyuan man has been taking bets on inter-party cooperation.

CNA reported on Friday (Nov. 10) that a man surnamed Lai (賴) admitted taking bets of up to NT$10,000 (US$310) on the election, set for January 2024. He said that bets were only made among friends, and there was no intention to influence the outcome of the election.

Chiayi prosecutors said they confiscated NT$20,000 from Lai and that inspections would increase as a result of the discovery.

The scheme was foiled shortly after prosecutors announced a case in which a Taoyuan man surnamed Hong (洪) was arrested for allowing punters to wager on the likelihood of cooperation between the Taiwan People’s Party and the Kuomintang, per SETN.

Taiwan’s election law states that those guilty of profiting from bets made on an election can be sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$500,000.