Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Prosecutors nab two for taking bets on Taiwan election

Chiayi drinks shop operator and man offering KMT-TPP wagers caught

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/10 17:57
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan. (Wikimedia commons photo)

Taiwan's Legislative Yuan. (Wikimedia commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors said a man has been taking bets on the outcome of Taiwan’s elections from his cold drinks shop in Chiayi County, and a Taoyuan man has been taking bets on inter-party cooperation.

CNA reported on Friday (Nov. 10) that a man surnamed Lai (賴) admitted taking bets of up to NT$10,000 (US$310) on the election, set for January 2024. He said that bets were only made among friends, and there was no intention to influence the outcome of the election.

Chiayi prosecutors said they confiscated NT$20,000 from Lai and that inspections would increase as a result of the discovery.

The scheme was foiled shortly after prosecutors announced a case in which a Taoyuan man surnamed Hong (洪) was arrested for allowing punters to wager on the likelihood of cooperation between the Taiwan People’s Party and the Kuomintang, per SETN.

Taiwan’s election law states that those guilty of profiting from bets made on an election can be sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$500,000.
Election gambling
Election wagering
Betting on the election
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election
2024 Presidential Election
Taiwan 2024 Legislative election

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan prosecutors log at least 20 investigations into Terry Gou campaign
Taiwan prosecutors log at least 20 investigations into Terry Gou campaign
2023/11/08 14:53
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
2023/11/08 10:00
Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
2023/11/07 19:24
Lai inaugurates campaign HQ with massive rally in New Taipei
Lai inaugurates campaign HQ with massive rally in New Taipei
2023/11/05 12:13
Taiwan mayors up pressure on TPP's Ko to work with KMT in coming election
Taiwan mayors up pressure on TPP's Ko to work with KMT in coming election
2023/11/04 14:42