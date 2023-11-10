SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size, Latest Trends, Scope, Competitive Analysis, Revenue and Forecast 2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global SiC Power Semiconductor Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

SiC Power Semiconductor Market Report Information: By Device SiC Discrete Devices, MOSFET, Diode, Module, SiC Bare Die Devices), Wafer Size (2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch and above), Application (RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations, Power Supply & Inverter, Power Grids, EV Motors, Industrial Motor Drives, Railway Traction), End User (Telecommunication, Energy & Power, Automotive, Industrial, Electronics), by Region – Global Forecast 2023

Market analysis

Silicon carbide or SiC is a type of compound semiconductor which is favored to a great extent across different industry verticals inferable from various performance benefits offered by them. Properties, for example, higher critical electrical field, higher thermal conductivity, higher operating temperature, and others over its traditional silicon (Si) partner guarantees application in different high-performance frameworks. The developing necessity for improved power management frameworks in the hybrid electric vehicles invigorates the development of the market. Then again, high wafer cost associated with the creation of SiC power semiconductors and complexities identified with configuration are probably going to obstruct the development of the market during the estimated period. The SiC Power Semiconductor Market would grow at a CAGR of 26.3% attaining the valuation of USD 1,359.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023.

Market segmentation

Based on its device, the SiC Power Semiconductor Market is segmented into MOSFET, SiC discrete devices, module, diode, SiC bare die devices. On the basis of its wafer size, the market is bifurcated into 2-inch, 4-inch and 6-inch and above. Based on its application, the market is segmented as Power Supply & Inverter, RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations, Industrial Motor Drives, Power Grids, Railway Traction, EV Motors, Others. Based on its end-user, the market is classified into Energy & Power, Telecommunication, Industrial, Electronics, Automotive, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the SiC Power Semiconductor Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Key Players

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, and Others are the key players in the global SiC power semiconductor market.

Scope of the Report:

This comprehensive analysis delves into the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide market, offering insights from both a global and regional viewpoint. The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031. The study places a strong emphasis on a detailed market assessment of the impact of COVID-19, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

