Taiwan, Czech Republic sign MOU to help Ukraine with reconstruction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the Czech Republic signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Friday (Nov. 10) to help Ukraine with the reconstruction of basic infrastructure.

Czech Governmental Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Tomas Kopecny said that strengthened cooperation between democratic partners would show potential invaders that their behavior was not worth it, per CNA. Taiwan’s envoy in Prague, Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡), and his Czech counterpart in Taipei, David Steinke, signed the MOU by video conferencing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) described the document as a pilot project. The MOU covered two issues, the reconstruction of water management systems with an improved filtering capacity, and the building of a resilient energy supply and usage network.

Deputy Foreign Minister Roy Chun Lee (李淳) emphasized the importance of the availability of clean water and a stable energy supply for Ukraine’s citizens during the upcoming winter. MOFA added that 20% of the equipment needed for water management would be made in Taiwan.