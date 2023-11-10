U.S.A. Cancer Screening Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2023-2029

The latest research report on the ‘U.S.A. Cancer Screening Market’ provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The United States of America (USA) is leading the cancer screening market, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.95%, resulting in a market size of USD 13.12 billion by 2023.

The rising incidence of cancer, along with growing awareness regarding disease prevention and diagnosis, is the main driver for the market. There are increased technological advancements, along with fund-based initiatives towards research and development (R&D) for awareness and prevention of diseases.

The cancer screening market in the USA is classified by end users, screening type, and applications.

By end users, it is further classified into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics.

By screening type, it is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging, and endoscopy testing.

By application type, it is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, and colorectal cancer.

The key growth factors for the region are the increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side, and the growing trend to follow a sedentary lifestyle. However, growing inter and intra-state barriers, along with complicated frameworks, have the potential to halt the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the USA cancer screening market are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Siemens Healthineers.

The report covers the market drivers and challenges, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for segments based on end-users, screening type, and application type. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc. in different regions and/or countries such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

