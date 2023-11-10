IP Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global IP Video Surveillance Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

IP Video Surveillance market: By Component (Hardware, Software), By Hardware (Cameras, Monitors and Servers), Software (Video Analytics and Video Management), Application (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The IP video surveillance is a combination of digitized and networked video surveillance monitoring which is also referred to as the network form of CCTV. Growing rate of crimes and rising awareness about the benefits of the IP systems and other technological advancements is letting to an increased demand for the installation services of the video surveillance systems. Utilization of high-quality cameras along with the growing requirement of security are some of the important factors augmenting the growth of the global IP video surveillance market. Also, features like flexibility, scalability, and reliability are growing the demand of the IP video surveillance market. However, different factors like the requirement for storage capacity, increasing demand for the HD pictures along with other privacy issues is hindering the P video surveillance market and its growth. The global IP Video Surveillance market is expected to grow at a approximately at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The global IP Video Surveillance market is divided by its application, component and regional demand. On the basis of its application, the market is classified into retail BFSI, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and others. Based on its component, the market is divided into software and hardware.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global IP Video Surveillance market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Key Players

Some of the major industry players in the global IP Video Surveillance market include companies like Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd. (Japan), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (Germany), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (British Columbia), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Geovision Inc. (Taiwan), The Infinova Group. (U.S.), and others.

