Taiwan fruit and bubble tea brand Guji goes international, seeks Asian partners

(PRNewswire) — Guji, Taiwan’s premier brand of fruit tea and bubble tea, known for its unique fruit-infused beverages and high-quality ingredients, is embarking on an international journey.

Their first destination of choice is Los Angeles, where they aim to bring the most delightful bubble tea experience to global consumers. In addition, Guji is actively seeking distribution partners in various Asian countries. Guji is deeply committed to its brand motto of “Small Potato Can Lead to Big Changes,” emphasizing Taiwan’s local small-scale farmers, highlighting ingredient quality, and promoting sustainability.

Guji‘s brand story began in 2017 as a small-scale bubble tea shop. The founders were driven by passion and innovation, dedicated to providing the most delightful beverages while supporting local Taiwanese farmers. They firmly believe that the quality of their drinks is directly determined by the quality of the ingredients used.



Passionfruit tea by Guji. (Guji photo)

Therefore, they established close partnerships with local Taiwanese farmers to ensure the freshness and high quality of ingredients from farm to cup. Guji carefully selects and processes tea leaves and fruits to deliver irresistibly delicious flavors.

Maintaining a strong partnership with local small-scale farmers has been a consistent focus for Guji. In Taiwan, the brand places great importance on ingredient quality while respecting the hard work and experience of these small farmers. This relationship not only enhances the quality of the beverages but also supports the livelihoods of small farmers and contributes to the vitality of rural communities in Taiwan, reducing population outflow.

To make an international impact, Guji is dedicated to establishing robust business models for its international franchisees. The brand places special emphasis on ingredient and supply chain management, ensuring the feasibility and cost control of imported ingredients.

Guji is committed to building a resilient supply chain to maintain product consistency and sustainability. Furthermore, they are localizing the brand, including advertising and social media promotion, to cater to the preferences and values of local consumers. The brand also promises to adhere to local food regulations and hygiene standards to ensure product safety and legality.



Employees at a Guji tea shop. (Guji photo)

Once Guji enters the international market, they will continue to uphold the core value of “Small Potato Can Lead to Big Changes.” They will incorporate local agricultural products to create products that cater to local tastes, support organic cultivation, and reduce pesticide usage. This strategy aims to create a sustainable ecosystem where local farmers, Guji’s overseas partners, and consumers all benefit, fostering economic and environmental sustainability.

Guji‘s foray into the Los Angeles market signifies a new beginning and paves the way for future international expansion. It underscores not only Taiwan’s commitment to bubble tea excellence but also the brand’s dedication to social responsibility and sustainable development.