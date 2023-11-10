Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ex-President Ma proposes polls to break impasse with TPP

KMT says Ma's proposal different from Ko Wen-je's

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/10 15:22
KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih and former President Ma Ying-jeou at a campaign rally in Taipei City Nov. 4. 

KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih and former President Ma Ying-jeou at a campaign rally in Taipei City Nov. 4.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) suggests opinion polls to choose a single opposition candidate, but they are different from Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) proposal, a senior aide said Friday (Nov. 10).

Following almost a month of exchanges, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the TPP have failed to reach agreement on a selection method to pick a joint candidate to face Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate has been leading most opinion polls.

Ma suggested opinion polls comparing different combinations of candidates with the potential DPP ticket, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. On the opposition side, the polls should consider Ko as the presidential candidate and KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) as his running mate, as well as vice versa, Ma said.

The two possible opposition tickets should be pitted against Lai with Taiwan’s representative in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴). Even though the DPP chair has not announced his choice of running mate yet, he acknowledged that Hsiao was one of six possibilities.

Ma’s office said it had submitted the proposal to KMT headquarters and to Hou’s campaign team. Hou said he respected all opinions, while emphasizing negotiations between political parties were ongoing.

A KMT spokesperson said the party welcomed Ma’s ideas, but emphasized the difference with Ko’s proposals. The TPP candidate put too much importance on the competition with Hou, according to the KMT.

Ko’s campaign team welcomed Ma’s suggestions, while pointing out that success in the Jan. 13, 2024 elections would depend on centrist public opinion, per RTI. There was still time to organize opinion polls, and the choice of polling companies and methods could still be discussed, Ko’s spokesperson said.
2024 presidential elections
KMT-TPP cooperation
opinion polls
Ma Ying-jeou
Ko Wen-je
Hou Yu-ih

RELATED ARTICLES

Support for Ko Wen-je rises in latest opinion poll
Support for Ko Wen-je rises in latest opinion poll
2023/11/09 16:45
Taiwan’s health ministry considers lifting ban on surrogacy
Taiwan’s health ministry considers lifting ban on surrogacy
2023/11/08 15:48
Ko presents 3 polls showing him defeating Taiwan vice president
Ko presents 3 polls showing him defeating Taiwan vice president
2023/11/08 14:59
Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
2023/11/07 19:24
Ko Wen-je urges patience as Taiwan opposition parties select presidential candidate
Ko Wen-je urges patience as Taiwan opposition parties select presidential candidate
2023/11/05 20:08