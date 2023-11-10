DPP official resigns after nightlife activity, promiscuity exposed online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chief of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Organizational Department, Lin Cheng-hong (林正鴻), resigned from his position in the party on Friday (Nov. 10), after photos of him drinking and flirting with women were released to the public.

Lin’s controversial behavior was made public on Friday at 10 a.m., when a legislative candidate for the New Party, You Chih-bin (游智彬), held a press conference in front of the DPP’s headquarters to expose Lin’s affairs, reported UDN. Following the press conference, Lin immediately expressed his apologies to party members and offered to resign.

DPP spokesman Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) announced shortly after noon that Lin’s resignation was accepted. Lin allegedly expressed serious regret and a willingness to take responsibility for his misconduct, reported CNA.

In the photos and video footage presented by You, Lin, who is married, was recorded drinking and flirting with attractive young women in recent weeks. Reports do not indicate how You obtained the images.

On at least one occasion, Lin wore a DPP polo shirt to a hotel bar where he met with the women. Another photo showed Lin embracing and kissing an unnamed young woman.

The exposure of Lin's alleged infidelity comes several months after the DPP struggled to deal with several #MeToo allegations involving party officials.