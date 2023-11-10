Taiwan sends TSMC founder to spotlight global stability at APEC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) will emphasize the country’s willingness to cooperate and promote global stability at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday (Nov. 10).

Because of opposition from China, Taiwan presidents have been unable to attend the annual leadership meetings. Chang, 92, will represent his country for the seventh time on Nov. 15-17.

At a news conference ahead of his trip, Tsai said she expected him to tell the other leaders that Taiwan promoted regional peace and prosperity, flexible and resilient supply chains, green transition, and the narrowing of the digital divide, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

She emphasized that Taiwan was a reliable and safe partner of the international community. The country was willing to share its expertise and talent in building prosperity and an advanced economy with the world, Tsai told the news conference at the Presidential Office Friday morning.

As an example, she mentioned Ted Chang (張嘉淵), the chief technology officer at Quanta Computer, for teaching a course named “Do AI Yourself” at the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC). The president reiterated Taiwan’s readiness to help out both with the preservation of peace and the development of a sustainable economy.