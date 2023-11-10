Motion Control Market Size SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2023-2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Motion Control Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26859

Motion control in an industrial process is a part of automation, that can be achieved with the help of automated control systems. An automated control system consists of hardware, motion controllers, drives, feedback devices, sensors, and software tools by which controllers generate the path that the motor follows which is used to control the movement and speed of the motor to obtain the desired performance. Drives are used to receive signals from the controller and convert those according to the motor requirement facilitating the motor to move in a predesigned manner. Feedback devices are used to make the motion system control a closed-loop system which minimizes the system errors.

The global motion control market is expected to reach approximately USD 21.75 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, technology, application. industry, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into actuators & mechanical systems, motion controllers, electric drives, ac motors, sensors and feedback devices, and others (servo drives). Actuators, in motion control systems, are used to convert energy (usually electrical energy) into motion. Actuators and mechanical systems are used to produce and control the motion in mechanical systems. Linear actuator is a device that converts energy into straight line motion. Various industrial applications use pneumatic, electric and hydraulic linear actuators. Rotation and tilt actuator convert energy into rotational motion. Rotary actuators perform full 360 degrees of turns. It is used to operate waterworks, chemical plants, and refineries.

Among hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric rotary actuators, electric rotary actuators are in high demand as compared to its other variants since hydraulic and pneumatic actuators must convert linear motion into rotary motion using a pinion and rack arrangement. The alignment actuators provide multi-axel alignment motion. The alignment actuators are used in high-resolution and high-repeatability for semiconductor handling, laser drilling, alignment assembly and other applications. Alignment actuators can be used in XY-theta stage, which enables the actuator to move in angles set by the user. Motion controllers are the most important components in the motion control systems. Electric drives are used to control the motion of electrical machines. The operation and control of torque, speed, and direction of rotation are achieved with the use of electrical drives. Electric drives are mainly of two types, AC drives and DC drives. DC drives offer high starting torque and are suitable for applications requiring a constant speed.

By technology, the market has been classified into pneumatic, hydraulic, and electromechanical actuation. A pneumatic system is used as an automation control technology which uses pressurized air or gases to actuate the device. Hydraulic technology makes use of various liquid types varying from water to high-temperature fire resistant. The liquid used in hydraulic systems is almost non-compressible which makes it useful for accurate positioning, speed and force control. Hydraulic systems can generate high force (approximately 25 times greater) as compared to pneumatic systems, therefore, hydraulic systems are preferred for positioning heavy loads. Electromechanical actuators are mechanical actuators where the control knobs are replaced by electric motors.

By application, the market has been divided into inspection, material handling, packaging, robotics, and others. Inspection is a major operation in any industry such as food & beverage, semiconductor, and medical among others. Inspection requires motion control systems integrated with vision systems and software such as PLC and HMI. Material handling refers to moving an object from one place to other. It covers warehouse & distribution, airport baggage handling, manufacturing & bulk handling, and postal & parcel delivery. Construction industry requires handling heavy materials with precision. It includes industrial trucks, cranes, or drilling rigs. Packaging technology requirement varies from industry to industry. For instance, food & beverage industries have a high packaging demand. The industry requires fast machine cycle times to fulfill the high demand while maintaining product quality in terms of hygiene and other aspects. Whereas, beverages require flexible packaging solutions for packaging beverages in containers of different shapes and sizes. Robotics deals with intelligent machines used for accomplishing various tasks with accuracy and precision even in rugged conditions. Robotic technology depends heavily on sensors, motion controls, and processors. Servo and stepper motors and position sensors in motion control systems offer movement to robots. Motion control systems are also used in tire and rubber, printing, and postal sorting applications

By industry, the market has been divided into metals & machinery manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, semiconductor & electronics, and others (textile, furniture & wood). Metal and machinery manufacturing industry requires reliability, high level of precision, and productivity in its production processes. Motion control is being used in the healthcare industry from a long time. Previously, only the manufacturing and packaging of pharmaceutical products and disposables related to healthcare were using motion control.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26859

Key Players

The key players of motion control market include Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), ABB Group (Switzerland), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics N.V, (Switzerland), Estun Automation Co. Ltd. (China), Emerson Electric Co (US), AMETEK, Inc., Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and MKS instruments Inc. (US)

Scope of the Report:

This comprehensive analysis delves into the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide market, offering insights from both a global and regional viewpoint. The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031. The study places a strong emphasis on a detailed market assessment of the impact of COVID-19, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Some Important Questions Answered in Market Report:

What will be the market growth rate, overview, and analysis by type in 2031?

What are the primary factors influencing market dynamics?

What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in the market?

What are the overall market dynamics? Does the overview include scope analysis and price analysis of key manufacturer profiles?

What are the opportunities, risks, and driving forces in the market?

Who are the main manufacturers in the market?

What factors are driving and limiting this industry?

What are the conditions for market growth?

What are the industry opportunities and segment risks faced by major vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the main providers?

Request full Report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26859

About Report Ocean:

We pride ourselves as a prominent market research reports provider, standing at the forefront of the industry. At Report Ocean, we have earned a reputation for delivering insightful research reports. Our unwavering commitment is to furnish our clients with a rich blend of quantitative and qualitative research findings. With a global network and comprehensive industry reach, we empower our clients to make informed, strategic business decisions. Employing cutting-edge technology, advanced analytical tools, and our proprietary research models, coupled with years of experience, we consistently deliver comprehensive, exceptional details and facts that consistently exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com